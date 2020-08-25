Many of us have had to either delay or completely forgo our summer vacations. Instead of suffering from cabin fever, as St. Louisans, we are fortunate to have many things to re-explore responsibly from our restaurants to our hotels to attractions and more. I have so many favorites in St. Louis, but here’s a sample itinerary for my perfect staycation:
Of course, all good vacations … or in this case staycations … start at a great hotel. The Chase Park Plaza has just what you need! Located in the heart of the Central West End, this hotel has it all and is steps away from St. Louis’ premier attractions. Enjoy dinner at a delicious onsite restaurant. Then take a refreshing dip in the outdoor swimming pool before heading to your guest room for a restful night’s sleep. If you’re looking for luxury and relaxation, the Chase has it all.
The next day, enjoy the sunshine and walk over to historic Forest Park where there’s no shortage of activities fit for the entire family. Paddle boating, hiking, and more await across the Park’s 1,300 acres. Forest Park also has a variety of five-star attractions including The Saint Louis Zoo, Saint Louis Art Museum, and the Missouri History Museum.
The current exhibit at the Missouri History Museum, Beyond the Ballot: St. Louis and Suffrage, is not to be missed! Through an engaging mix of artifacts, images, media, and interactives, Beyond the Ballot features Annie Turnbo Malone and explore women’s unique roles in St. Louis history. One major element of the exhibit will trace the long history of the fight for woman’s suffrage in St. Louis and the events leading up to the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920. Advanced reservations are required but admission is free.
You won’t find a better sunset than the one on Art Hill and it is not to be missed. After the exhibit, grab a picnic to go from Steve’s Hot Dogs – named the best hot dogs in St. Louis – and check it out for yourself. Do save room for dessert though and end your day on a high with Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery. There you’ll find sweet, savory, and even boozy ice cream combinations.
There’s so much to do and re-explore all across the city. What are you waiting for? Check out Explore St. Louis’ Passport to STL Page for ideas on creating your own staycation. And when you take your staycation, please remember, keep 6 feet apart, wear masks and wash hands. Happy staycation!
Jennifer Poindexter is director of Convention Services for Explore St. Louis.
