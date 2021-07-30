When I took office on April 20, nearly 100 days ago, I knew that my election to this office was unprecedented. To be a Black woman, a single mother, a native to the North side who still lives there, I knew St. Louis was not used to a leader like me.
I didn’t run for Mayor to be somebody. I ran to do something, knowing that there were hundreds of thousands of people in this city who looked like me, grew up in the same neighborhoods and faced the same struggles as I did. I was lucky to have a father who loved me and grandmother who prayed for me as I overcame those struggles. I ran for Mayor because everyone deserves that same support. In my first 100 days as mayor, my administration has taken bold action to shake up the status quo.
Budgets are moral documents. My administration’s first budget directs millions of dollars to victim support services, resources for our unhoused neighbors and supportive re-entry programs to make sure that those leaving prison don’t end up going right back. It also zeroed out the Medium Security Institution, commonly known as the Workhouse, in line with what I promised the community.
This is what I mean when I talk about putting the public back in public safety. I know what it’s like to hear gunshots in my neighborhood, to worry about my son. We cannot arrest and incarcerate our way out of the problems St. Louis faces every single day, and we know communities with the most resources experience the least crime. Poverty, housing instability, lack of access to mental health and substance abuse services, or even basic necessities like healthy food options and accessible banking, impede the ability of our neighborhoods to take care of themselves and each other.
As we move into the days and months ahead, I’m pushing to make the investments in our communities that will yield returns for generations to come. Already, my administration is working to reverse decades of disinvestment by renegotiating tax incentive deals, directing $1.8 million to affordable housing and investment in North St. Louis. And with $500 million coming from the American Rescue Plan, we have an opportunity to right historic wrongs and bring transformational change to our city. In our initial investment of federal funds, I’m fighting for $500 in direct cash assistance for thousands of St. Louis residents, housing assistance to St. Louis families, jobs and programming for our youth and long-term measures that tackle public safety from the root cause.
And there are hundreds of millions of dollars still in the bank to help revitalize our communities and rebuild our infrastructure. Moving forward, I’ll continue to look for community input on the resources and improvements we need to make our neighborhoods safer. The people closest to the problem are closest to the solution, and I’m ready to work with anyone who has our city’s best interests at heart.
On Wednesday, I broke ground on a memorial honoring the Black people held as slaves who sued for their freedom in St. Louis courts. St. Louis has always been at the forefront in the fight for civil rights, even if we may not get the attention we deserve. And as Mayor, I will continue to fight for what I call our Silver Rights -- the right to be financially prosperous, to benefit from the ripple effect of generational wealth and to thrive regardless of your zip code or your skin color. This is my vision for St. Louis. I’m proud to be setting that precedent, in our first 100 days and beyond.
Tishaura Jones is the first Black woman mayor in city of St. Louis history.
