On August 4, St. Louis city voters have a choice between two Democratic candidates to represent us as Circuit Attorney. Many voters already know who they will choose on Election Day; others remain undecided. As a civil rights and criminal defense attorney, I would like to share with you why I am voting for Kim Gardner.
If the name Lamar Johnson isn’t familiar to you, it should be. Mr. Johnson was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 1995 for a crime that he did not commit and has been incarcerated since. Not only is there evidence of his actual innocence, but under incumbent Gardner’s leadership, evidence of prosecutorial misconduct (including perjured testimony and fabricated facts) have surfaced. There were confessions to the murder in 1996 and 2002 and those individuals are now serving time. Gardner led her office in reopening the case - as any reasonable American would hope - to release this innocent man from his unlawful confinement.
Instead, a St. Louis City judge appointed the unelected Republican Attorney General Eric Schitt to usurp Gardner’s responsibilities as prosecuting attorney. Of course and unsurprisingly, rather than fight for the release of an innocent man wrongfully convicted of a crime that he did not commit (as Gardner did), the Attorney General has fought to keep Mr. Johnson incarcerated, despite the real murderers confessing and specifically exonerating Mr. Johnson.
The fact that this could happen to anyone should absolutely terrify you, and Mr. Johnson’s case demonstrates just how corrupt our criminal “justice” system has become. His conviction is not justice, in any way, shape or form. His case exposes how easily it is to be convicted of a crime for which there is minimal or no evidence. How quickly a life can be thrown away because of the “system” that allows it.
Incarcerating innocent persons for decades and decades for crimes that they did not commit is not justice and should never be accepted as “part of the system.”
But Kim Gardner has been fighting against the Attorney General’s office - for Mr. Johnson, for the wrongfully convicted, for all of us. Imagine having a circuit attorney who fights for everyone: for those who have been wrong by the Circuit Attorney’s office in the past, for victims, and for the community as a whole.
I recognize how strange it may seem for a defense attorney to speak in favor of a prosecuting attorney, but for me, the choice is easy: I want a prosecutor who is willing to admit mistakes made by her office and who is willing to take risks to correct those mistakes, especially when someone’s life hangs in the balance.
Thankfully we don’t have to imagine a circuit attorney for everyone; we can re-elect Kim Gardner on August 4.
Chelsea K. Merta is an attorney and founding partner of Lotus Law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.