January 1, 1863, marked the first official day that the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect, effectively freeing enslaved people from the bonds that considered them property. However, it wasn’t until nearly two and half years later on June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers visited Galveston Bay, Texas, to inform the enslaved people there that they were free. June 19 -- known nationwide as Juneteenth -- was not simply the celebration of the Emancipation Proclamation, but rather the echoes of freedom finally reaching the ears of the last people whose lives would be monumentally impacted by this news.
Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Black Americans have been left behind when it comes to new opportunities to succeed, and in the City of St. Louis we are no exception. For decades, we have witnessed the devastating effects of disinvestment from our predominantly Black and Brown communities. Status quo politicians have redirected resources away from North City, taking away jobs, economic development, neighborhood stabilization, and the health and well-being that comes with those resources. As new opportunities arose in predominantly white areas of the City, Black and Brown people were once again left behind.
I’ve said it before -- we’re not a poor city. We’re a cheap city. And it’s always communities of color which bear the brunt of the City’s frugality while massive investment goes into the Central Corridor. We have a real opportunity for change.
With President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to right some of these historic wrongs. The federal government is sending $517 million in COVID-19 relief for the people of our city – including millions of dollars in urgent, direct relief to support those hit hardest by the pandemic – and my administration is putting in the work to ensure the funding is spent equitably.
We immediately formed a Stimulus Advisory Board, composed of community leaders from across St. Louis. The SAB worked diligently and intentionally to reach out to the public for input on how we should direct this money, and we received responses from more than 2,500 people. With this feedback, we formed our final proposal for how to invest the initial funds equitably so you can get the support you need – no matter your zip code. From support for the unhoused to small business support, the people of our city made clear the importance of providing direct support for those struggling.
I aim to invest this funding in key areas that will see positive returns for generations; the kinds of investments that will strengthen communities and make our entire city safer. Youth programming gives our babies safe places to have fun, socialize, and build skills for the future. Rental and mortgage assistance keeps families in their homes as an eviction crisis looms on the horizon. Assistance for local businesses will help keep their doors open as they create more jobs for people in their community. And this is just the beginning.
My administration is looking for ways to continue allocating the remaining hundreds of millions of dollars in ARPA funds to ensure our economy recovers in an equitable way so Black and Brown communities are no longer left behind. This will not happen overnight, but we are no stranger to the grit, determination, and faith that has allowed us to survive for so many centuries. This is our chance to thrive.
As we celebrate Juneteenth this year, let us remember that freedom is never guaranteed. We still must fight for it every day. But now, I can confidently say that help is on the way. I think that’s something worth celebrating.
Tishaura O. Jones is mayor of the City of St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.