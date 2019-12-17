There are several phrases commonly used by various ethnic groups to describe payback. One is “in your face.” This adequately applies to a situation that took place on December 10 in Richmond, Virginia. It was the unveiling of a 27-feet-high, 60,000-pound bronze and stone monument, “Rumors of War,” sculptured by a famous black artist, Kehinde Wiley. It features an African-American man clad in modern street clothes on a horse.
The occasion of the unveiling was so fantastic that it attracted the city’s mayor, Levar Stoney and the state’s governor, Ralph Northam, who joined other dignitaries and a crowd of 5,000 rain-soaked admirers. They witnessed the placing of this black monument in a place of prominence once occupied by defenders of Confederate hate-filled opponents of the Civil War fought to end slavery.
The reference to “in your face” is proper because the statue is placed two blocks from a monument of Stonewall Jackson on a horse, next door to the headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
Denoting the “up your hate-filled” personality is where it is placed: on a busy thoroughfare named Arthur Ashe Boulevard in the former Capital of the Confederacy.
This bit of `playback’ reminds me of what my son, Congressman Lacy Clay Jr., did years ago in 2000 when he was a member of the Missouri State Legislature. When the KKK won a battle in state court ruling that the organization could not be denied the naming of a section of highway because of it racially hatred history – as long as it agreed, like the other granted groups, to keep the section free of debris – Senator Clay went into battle.
He introduced a bill that passed the legislature and became the law. It merely changed the section in dispute to the “Rosa Parks Highway.” Afterwards, the publicity-seeking KKK never posted its sign and never gathered to clean the section.
William L. “Bill” Clay is the retired congressman for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.