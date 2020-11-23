Yes, that's right! The 2020 Presidential election has not yet ended!
Why do we say that? Because the Georgia Senate runoff contest is still underway -- two seats are at stake and voters must make their voices heard!
The runoff process can disenfranchise traditionally underrepresented communities, so it is critical that we provide voters of color with the information they will need to participate in this important runoff election. #Finish the Job
Several groups in the St. Louis area are partnering with non-partisan groups: The Transformative Justice Coalition, the Voting Rights Alliance and The Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda. We will send postcards to at least 1 million voters and potential voters in Georgia. This GOTV effort prioritizes voters of color in Georgia. We expect to have postcards available sometime the week of Thanksgiving and thereafter, as soon as we receive mailing addresses from Georgia.
We could really use your assistance to motivate people to register to vote, to vote early, and to generally increase turnout so that these communities are represented in this critical decision-making process. And the nonpartisan nature of this effort makes it an ideal no-contact volunteer activity for church and nonprofit groups committed to promoting civic participation in communities of color.
Important Dates:
Georgia Voter Registration deadline is December 7
Early Voting begins December 14
Election Day is January 5
If you, your organization, or group is willing to help distribute and/or write postcards please, send an email message to: Jennifer@stlvpc.org or Vicki at the stlouisareavotinginitiative@gmail.com.
Lastly, if you want to help but just do not want to write postcards, please donate stamps. We still need your help because some people, who're willing to help write postcards, are unable to affort to purchase stamps. Please send stamps to: St. Louis Voting Initiative, P.O. Box 410366, St. Louis, MO 63141
Postcard packets (cards, messages, and addresses) will be bundled with 50 postcards, addresses and instructions.
All volunteers will need to sign a Nonpartisanship Agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.