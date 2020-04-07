When challenged to summarize in a nutshell the core meaning of love, Jesus Christ replied: “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.” This is the first and greatest commandment.
And the second is like it: “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
Worshippers attend church on Easter to celebrate the resurrection of our Lord, which I would think is love for our Lord. The appeal for staying home at Easter, on the other hand, is a way of fulfilling the other half of our commitment, namely: love for our neighbor.
We need not recite here the critical statistics of sickness, suffering, and death from COVID-19 and the coronavirus. Staying at home on Easter is merely another way to help assure victory over our common enemy to human life. Unprecedented times demand unprecedented measures.
Let’s consider a few suggestions on how we might celebrate Easter at home in the spirit of love for our neighbor.
Share with somebody else via telephone what Jesus’ resurrection means to you.
Compliment someone who in your estimation models biblical faith.
As we do for Christmas, send Easter cards to others – maybe even within your own home.
Reach out to at least one homeless person, and try to meet his or her practical and/or spiritual needs.
Be creative and assist in resurrecting someone or even some animal from misery.
Remember, Easter is just one day. By God’s grace and providence, the next
Easter should not be very long away.
Pastor B.T. Rice is pastor of New Horizon Seventh Day Christian Church.
