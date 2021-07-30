Missouri’s highest court has ruled that the voter-led initiative to expand Medicaid is constitutional, correcting a circuit court ruling and rebuking a Republican legislature that has used every tool in its political toolbox to prevent Medicaid expansion.
First, there was no money to fund it. Expansion is projected to cost the state $130 million, but with a 90% federal match, a state surplus that Republicans touted as reason for tax cuts, and additional funding from the American Relief Act, it became increasingly difficult to blame fiscal restrictions.
Some turned to irony; denying health care to Missouri’s most vulnerable amid the backdrop of a pandemic was a pro-life issue. However, taxpayer-funded abortions are prohibited at both the state and federal level. Others picked paternalism, protecting the majority of their constituents who voted for it.
In the end, they settled on attacking the ballot language itself; the proposal lacked a funding mechanism. Without a funding source, the General Assembly was forced to appropriate money that does not exist – that was their argument, at least.
The 101st General Assembly concluded on May 14 without expanding Medicaid. As predicted, the issue found its way to the courts, where the Cole County Circuit Court ruled against three plaintiffs eligible for expansion on the basis that the ballot initiative was unconstitutional because it sought to appropriate money without creating a revenue source to fund it. The problem? That is not what it did.
It is the legislative branch that holds the power of the purse. The General Assembly alone appropriated the funding for the Department of Social Services and MO HealthNet, who are then tasked with providing services to the eligible population.
Pre-expansion MO HealthNet participants are protected by statute; the new, post-expansion population is protected by our State Constitution. No office holder has the authority to exclude either. The Missouri Supreme Court - with 4 of its 7 members appointed by Republican Governors - unanimously agreed.
The decision should not only be viewed as a sigh of relief for the 275,000 Missourians who are expected to fall into a new class of eligibility, but should also send a clear message that, throughout the entire process, the only unconstitutional act has been Republican efforts to undermine the voices of Missouri citizens.
Republicans successfully spent a decade keeping Medicaid Expansion out of Missouri. Missourians made it known in August 2020 that enough was enough; times have changed, but our state’s healthcare problems have not. Medicaid Expansion was not a request, it was a demand.
A small group of officeholders deciding that they know what is best for Missourians more than Missourians themselves is not democracy, but oligarchy. When voters chose to expand Medicaid, they showed elected officials that the people will do the work themselves. Republican defiance of the Constitution – the supreme law of this state – threatens to create a dangerous Leviathan. How many more times will the Courts be forced to protect the people from those who claim to represent them but choose to undermine them?
