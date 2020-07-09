The United States Supreme Court’ ruling that Title VII protects LGBTQ+ Americans from workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity is an enormous win for equality and fairness for LGBTQ+ Missourians. This is about more than just a legal precedent. It’s about their right to live, work, and take care of their loved ones with dignity.
In Missouri, we must now seize this moment and move forward. That starts with Governor Parson and other officials in Jefferson City affirming and implementing this ruling immediately. There can be no delay.
We have so much further to go in this fight. Our legislature has failed to pass the Missouri Non-Discrimination Act, meaning LGBTQ+ Missourians can still face discrimination in their everyday lives like housing and in public places like restaurants, stores, schools, nursing homes, and even public transportation. LGBTQ+ youth can still be subjected to abusive and discredited practices like conversion therapy. And LGBTQ+ Missourians continue to face unacceptable and disproportionate levels of violence.
No Missourian should be left to fight alone for their rights or dignity. As governor, I will do everything in my power to protect and support our LGBTQ+ family, friends, and neighbors.
Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway
Jefferson City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.