It is peak irony to see Governor Parson use his legal powers to protect white people of privilege and means who admitted they broke the law by endangering Black protestors who feel the law does not adequately protect them.
Meanwhile, innocent Black Missourians like Kevin Strickland, Lamar Johnson and countless others sit in prison for crimes all relevant parties say they did not commit, and the governor refuses to pardon them.
Last year, the governor called a special session allegedly to confront violent gun crime in Missouri, yet he excuses two criminals who pleaded guilty to pointing loaded firearms into a crowd of predominantly Black men, women and children with their fingers on their triggers, endangering the lives of dozens — if not hundreds — of people. The governor’s actions yesterday beg the question if he would have still pardoned them had they actually opened fire.
Yesterday, the governor of our state indicated he will use the power of his office to protect criminals, while ignoring true miscarriages of justice when the victims of a biased criminal justice system happen to be Black.
With these pardons, Governor Parson has declared open season on those who march, work, and organize non-violently to ensure Black Americans and other Americans of color receive proper and equal protection under the law.”
Ashley Bland Manlove, D-Kansas City, Missouri Legislative Black Caucus chair
