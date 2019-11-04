This school year marks the 50th Anniversary of New City School. New City was founded by a group of visionary leaders who wanted to build a strong and unique school that provided opportunities for a diverse group of children (and adults) to learn together, to be creative, and to develop a sense of independence and confidence. The secondary goal of our founders was to help stabilize the then-struggling neighborhoods of the Central West End.
Over the last 50 years, New City School has consistently stayed true to the vision of its founders. New City considers the needs of children first, is built upon a commitment to diversity, and is a place that brings children, parents, and teachers together in a community of joyful learning. Our campus is located on Waterman Boulevard, in a thriving Central West End neighborhood.
New City School was conceived as a school for a broad set of families and that remains true today. For 50 years, New City has maintained a deep commitment to academic excellence with an understanding that social and racial justice and equity are integral components of a strong education. Students learn to be upstanders throughout their time at New City due to our history of social-mindedness and emphasis on diversity, community and inclusion.
Students in the earliest days attended peace rallies at local universities; students today work with the Central West End Farm to address issues of poverty by helping to provide fresh produce to local food pantries. Recent social studies units have focused not only on historically significant issues of civil rights, but also delved deeply into the causes and consequences of the Delmar Divide in our city.
Through our Variable Tuition program, we work hard to ensure that our school community mirrors that of our larger society. Our current student body includes children from 51 zip codes around the metro area, with 45 percent of our families receiving some sort of financial assistance to help with the cost of tuition. Intentionally building a diverse community is important, but so is building a curriculum for students and families to help support their development around gaining a true understanding and appreciation of difference.
New City is a private school with a public purpose, and we work hard to improve our community through a mission of bold vision and unlimited possibilities. Our students are active learners, use the city as a classroom, and our Multiple Intelligences frame for teaching and learning helps our students challenge themselves, pushing them to become well-rounded, lifelong learners.
New City graduates go on to attend some of the most reputable secondary schools in the St. Louis area, and have been accepted into a truly extraordinary list of colleges.
Interested in learning more about New City School? Sign up for a private tour by contacting Melanie Harmon, our director of Enrollment Management, at mharmon@newcityschool.org, calling the school at (314) 361-6411, or visiting www.newcityschool.org for more information.
Alexis Wright is head of school at New City School.
