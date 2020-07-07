As part of our long tradition of working actively toward racial equity and our commitment to improving the ways we tell history, the Missouri Historical Society’s African American History Initiative is introducing a new series, “How Did We Get Here? Conversations about Race, Anti-Blackness, and Identity.”
“This new AAHI series will help Black, white, people of color, and Indigenous populations gain a greater understanding of race relations in this region and how race and anti-Blackness keep the region divided,” says Shakia Gullette, director of African American History Initiatives at MHS. “Building upon the work of local historians and national thought leaders, the series allows us to root the conversations in fact and history.”
On July 21 at 6:30 p.m., join us for “The Local History of Policing,” a discussion about the history of policing in St. Louis, and the implementation of local control in St. Louis in the last decade. We will hear from individuals who have served in St. Louis law enforcement as well as legal experts, with the goal of gaining a deeper understanding of the ways in which racism and oppression in our community’s policing have led us to the events that have unfolded in the last few weeks, months, and years.
On July 28, we will discuss the history of historically Black neighborhoods in St. Louis. “It’s Bigger than Target: The Destruction of Black Neighborhoods” will explore how white flight and fear continue to contribute to racism. This Zoom program begins at 6:30 p.m.
Information included in the mainstream media has historically been told through an overwhelmingly white and male lens, but many women have taken initiative to report their own experiences. During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Ida B. Wells wrote powerfully to counter false narratives. She chronicled the of horror of lynchings and the basis of riots during her time. On August 4 at 6:30pm, writer, speaker, and educator Michelle Duster will discuss how Wells—her paternal great-grandmother—pioneered street journalism as a commitment to truth and justice.
Recognizing the power of youth working for change today and to create a more equitable future, we are also hosting a series of youth activism workshops. On July 22 from 12 to 1:30 p.m., middle schoolers and high schoolers can explore and analyze primary sources in order to better understand the history of the civil rights movement. By using their own experience and analyzing historical examples of justice and injustice, young people will learn to interpret concepts of societal justice. At the end of the workshop, a special Zoom link will be provided for youth who wish to join an open dialogue where they can talk honestly and openly with each other about their thoughts around race and activism. This will be a meeting-based format, and participants can use their sound and camera to actively engage in discussion.
Youth ages 6 to 12 will have the opportunity to join a similar workshop on August 12 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. In this virtual meeting, children will explore the broader context of the civil rights movement through primary sources, evaluating how activists communicate their messages through images and words, identifying and explaining issues they care about, and creating a poster that advocates for their views. Afterward, their caregivers can join a separate Zoom link for a facilitated conversation about processing and talking about current events and issues around race with our children.
Join us outside the Museum for Just Breathe STL, a five-week intergenerational summer wellness experience for the entire family, presented in collaboration with The Collective STL. Families will learn decompression and anxiety relief tools through a variety of outdoor activities including yoga, journaling, mindful art, live music, healthy food and drink samples, walking meditation, sound bath meditation, and hiking. A kids’ corner will offer yoga, arm painting, dancing, and arts and crafts. This series is in compliance with all St. Louis Department of Health COVID-19 safety standards, and guests ages 9 and older will be required to wear masks. Just Breathe STL will take place on July 15, July 29, August 5, and August 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Museum’s North Lawn.
I hope you will be able to join us for this series that promises thought-provoking conversation, lasting connections, and meaningful action.
Dr. Frances Levine is president of Missouri Historical Society.
