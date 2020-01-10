Spoken on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives in support of H.Con.Res 83, a War Powers Resolution he co-cosponsored, limiting the president’s military actions regarding Iran.
Madam Speaker, I rise in strong support of Congresswoman Elissa Slotkins’s War Powers resolution, which I am proud to cosponsor.
And to also express my support for legislation introduced by Congresswoman Barbara Lee and Congressman Khanna to repeal the much-abused 2002 AUMF (Authorization for Use of Military Force) and prohibit funding of any offensive military operations against Iran.
President Trump’s incoherent strategy has brought us to the brink of another disastrous war in the Middle East. I have seen this madness before.
In 2002, I stood here to oppose the use of force in Iraq because I knew that tragic war was based on a lie.
The Constitution is clear. Donald Trump needs Congressional authorization to use force against Iran.
So, I say to you all today: No more lies. No more lives lost. No war with Iran!
Thank you, and I yield back the balance of my time.
U.S. Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay (D-Missouri) represents Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.
