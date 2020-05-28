The Ethical Society of Police is absolutely disgusted and angry over the senseless murder of Mr. George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department.
We believe the decision to fire Officers Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J Alexander Kueng for the murder of Mr. Floyd was justified. Mr. Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe,” as Officer Chauvin callously dug his knee into his neck. Officer Chauvin had no concern for the well-being of Mr. Floyd even as he called out for his mother and repeatedly pleaded for air.
Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J Alexander Kueng didn’t kneel on the neck of Mr. Floyd, but they were equally as complicit and cowardly with their inactions and indifference to his life.
It’s also important to note the behavior of the first medic upon his arrival to the scene. There was no sense of urgency with Mr. Floyd’s life. This medic should be fired as well. Medics take an oath to render aid to those in need without delay. This medic failed Mr. Floyd.
Unfortunately, this is one of many instances where a black life didn’t matter to law enforcement. Mr. Floyd’s life should have been treated similarly to how law enforcement around the country has treated militia armed with assault weapons who’ve stormed, shut down, and conducted initiated mock hangings at capital buildings.
In conclusion, the Ethical Society of Police is calling for the immediate termination of the medic that arrived at the scene and saw no urgency to render aid to Mr. Floyd and for murder charges to be filed against all officers involved in the murder of Mr. Floyd.
