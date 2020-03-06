Who cares for our babies? This question comes in the midst of conversations around school closures.
Education in Saint Louis Public Schools (SLPS) can be so backwards. We are looking to close more schools while keeping jails open. We hire less social workers and more safety officers. We spend millions on administrator salaries and pennies on teachers alongside staff. We blame children for their academic challenges and praise adults who oversee a failing district. We shame blue-collar parents for their everyday struggles while celebrating white-collar mediocrity.
At the end of the day, our children suffer – and that’s unacceptable.
The discussion to close schools is truly a class- and race-based problem. A majority of the schools that may close are likely to be located in majority-black, disinvested communities. Some may argue it's a resource and attendance issue, yet it's really a social one.
When is years of failing schools that young people and families depend on tolerable? Only if and when it involves low-income black youth and families. Those who come to these disinvested communities are often neglected and mistreated. They are regarded as a burden. Until we address poverty, power, and racism, decision makers will continue to treat our youth as second-class citizens.
There must be real discussion between community and decision makers about transparency and accountability. Honesty is the best policy, and leaders lead from the front. Telling the public the truth around why SLPS has been behind is a start. Why aren’t neighborhoods sending their youth to neighborhood schools? The head of the struggling district for 12 years is still collecting a lucrative salary. Where is the return on the investment for the community?
We need integrity. We need responsibility. We need change.
After attending the March 3 “Community Visioning Workshop,” a series hosted by SLPS, I left just as angry as I came. The goal of the event was to help inform Superintendent Kelvin Adams’ recommendation to the Board of Education on next steps around excellency in schools. However, it was clear that this was more procedural than sincere. Adams laid out his vision before a packed house. Under the guise of community engagement, attendees were divided into teams for small-group breakout sessions proposed to extract community opinion.
He stated that, after the workshops, he would make a recommendation to the board. Yet the timeline for this recommendation is short, and the inclusion of community voice was tardy. Adams’ proposal seems to already be made up.
Our young people can tell when you are not genuine. Working for the American Friends Service Committee, I’ve learned their challenges, dreams, and solutions to issues they face. I am in SLPS schools every week and, when my team does not live up to our word, youth let it be known. When a person lies by making promises they do not intend to keep, youth call that “cappin’.” Leaders of SLPS that claim to care about youth, stop cappin’. They know when you care and do not care.
Jonathan Pulphus serves as the St. Louis Peace Program associate with the American Friends Service Committee and Youth Undoing Institutional Racism St. Louis.
