With the emergence of COVID-19 and its spread in the U.S. and across the globe, Parents as Teachers National Center (PATNC) has been working to ensure that we are taking proactive steps to prevent the spread of the virus among our employees and the families we serve nationwide.
At Parents as Teachers, we view ourselves as one big family, comprised of employees, the Board of Directors, staff, and the children and families we serve. And like most large families, during emotionally challenging times, like the ones we're experiencing during this pandemic, we band together to create a strong bond of support for each other.
For most of us, this viral outbreak has changed our day-to-day life in unprecedented ways and has forced us to make hard decisions to adjust to the new normal of social distancing.
In response and accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Monday, March 23, we closed our National Center buildings until further notice to ensure social distancing and mitigate the spread of the coronavirus among our employees and visitors to our facilities.
And just as we have worked alongside families and community partners for more than 35 years, we remain vigilant. We are making essential modifications to continue to support each other by refocusing our service delivery approach to ideas and resources virtually.
We have established practices that can be put into place as the outbreak continues to gain traction, like letting all of our employees work remotely and continue to operate effectively with no disruption to ensure that programming continues.
Given this broader scale transition that we have made to work remotely, I have instructed our employees to leverage all technology solutions like phone calls, email, Zoom, and Teams, to maximize productivity and effective communication.
As the leader in Interactive Video Conferencing (IVC) technology among home visiting organizations, we had long been investigating the delivery of personal visits through a live video conferencing platform using Zoom. This public health crisis has now prompted us to put those learnings into action to support families during these trying times.
As the coronavirus continues to take root in communities across the land, we have shifted our service delivery model from in-person visits to exclusive virtual tours. To help facilitate these efforts, we have developed a guide for virtual service delivery, and a new website, to enable our affiliate organizations to continue service to families through virtual personal visits.
Virtual personal visits are visits with families using a device—preferably a computer (laptop) or tablet —through an IVC platform that allows for two-way, real-time communication between the home visitor and parent(s), guardians, or primary caregivers and their child (den). Each virtual personal visit contains the same components as an on-ground visit; the method of delivery is the only difference.
Within our network, we have 1,032 affiliate organizations that deliver our home visiting model to more than 200,000 families annually. Since we've transitioned to providing these services exclusively through virtual means, I am proud to announce that between March 28 and April 15, our professional home visitors delivered 30,055 individual video conferencing and telecommunication group visits with an average duration time of 59 minutes per session. That number is growing each day exponentially as more affiliates achieve implementation.
As we continue to develop, update and share guidance with our professionals, we are in constant communication with our partners to discuss proactive steps so they are fully informed on how to protect themselves, their families, and the families we engage with against transmission of the virus.
We remain committed to delivering the PAT model with all three areas of emphasis: development-centered parenting, parent-child interaction, and family well-being. In the coming months, we will use this newsletter to guide you to available PAT resources, and updates on how we are supporting families.
So, as we navigate through this pandemic, we want to assure you that we will continue providing the same level of high-quality home visiting services to our families, regardless of the delivery method, albeit entirely virtually. Rest assured that we are as proactive and transparent as possible in the circumstances as reliable information changes.
Your safety and well-being are our primary concern.
Constance Gully is president and CEO of Parents as Teachers National Center, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.