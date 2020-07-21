St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.