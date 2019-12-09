St. Louis is known for being a great sports town and one of the most charitable cities in the nation. Now a new charitable endeavor launching in 2020 will provide a platform to highlight the best of our region with the Ascension Charity Classic.
A part of the PGA Tour, the PGA Tour Champions combines world class professional golf with charitable giving. For St. Louis this means some of the area’s most impactful charitable organizations will be in the spotlight. It also means a national audience will have the opportunity to see all of the good things that are happening in our region, specifically North County.
With at least a four-year partnership, the Ascension Charity Classic will debut next fall at Norwood Hills Country Club, in the heart of North County, providing opportunities for greater economic and charitable investment in neighboring communities including Ferguson, Florissant and Jennings. This marks the first major sporting event in recent times to be hosted in North County.
This is the time of year many consider how best they can help those who are less fortunate through charitable acts and donations. We chose to partner with the PGA Tour because the organization strives to have a significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities.
In its history, the PGA TOUR has raised nearly $3 billion in charitable donations for thousands of worthy causes. Our hope is the Ascension Charity Classic becomes the premier event for PGA Tour Champions when it comes to giving back to the community, an event the pros, fans, business community and charitable organizations mark on their calendar every year.
Proceeds from the Ascension Charity Classic will benefit charitable organizations serving North County, including Marygrove, a residential facility for children and teens; the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis; and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, among others. Each of these organizations helps area teens and young adults by providing access to resources to help them have brighter futures and more enriched lives.
Marygrove has a long history of providing a warm and safe environment for children with mental health issues and those facing violence at home. The organization’s caregivers work with the children to show them the love and nurturing environment they have been denied helping thousands of children overcome difficulties and set them on the path to lead more enriching lives.
The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis works with young African Americans in the bi-state area. The beneficiaries of their initiatives come away with a new sense of empowerment to help improve their communities.
Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis provides a fun and safe place for young people to interact with their peers. The afterschool, sports and summer programs can make a positive difference in helping young people reach their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.
Big sporting events like those produced by the PGA Tour Champions, working in concert with local organizations, can have a meaningful and long-lasting impact on underserved communities. Our hope is this charitable endeavor will make a lasting impact in North St. Louis County and the region as a whole.
Communities across North County are making efforts to revitalize the area, and we believe this tournament and its charitable impact will be a catalyst supporting efforts to provide more assistance to at-risk young people and send a message about the need to invest in this area. The real winners of the Ascension Charity Classic will be the residents of North County and the region’s charitable organizations.
Nick Ragone is executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of St. Louis-based Ascension, a leading non-profit and Catholic health system.
