There is no question that the future of our community will be tied to the employment opportunities that exist in our area. Especially as we emerge from the traumatic impact the pandemic created for many young men and women across St. Louis, our focus remains heavily on promoting the right workforce training programs to close the skills gap that will replace the job losses we have seen.
Proposition R, which is on the August 3 ballot, will help close this gap.
I am a past member of the Maplewood-Richmond Heights (MRH) board of education and serving our community in that capacity helped me realize how important investment in youth and community is when it involves educational opportunities that are paramount to long term stability and growth. This has been a personal passion of mine, and we must invest in every opportunity available to make these educational opportunities a priority today and tomorrow.
On August 3, voters in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County and portions of Franklin and Jefferson County will have the opportunity to vote yes for Prop. R for St. Louis Community College. The additional funding provided by Prop. R would go toward improving the facilities on STLCC campuses to make sure they are equipped for real-world training programs in nursing, IT, manufacturing and biotech – all industries that are in high-demand but desperately looking for skilled workers.
For more than a half-century, STLCC has provided accessible, affordable educational and job training programs. Now more than ever, these types of programs are needed to provide the right kind of job training opportunities that will help fill the available jobs in our region and lift our community.
Prop. R will allow STLCC to continue expanding and improve its ability to provide educational, job training and community education programs that prepare its students to meet the demands of the rapid changes in today’s workplace.
Our investment of just pennies a day, or the equivalent of the cost of lunch, will ensure our community college programs and facilities are up to date to meet the demand for job training and retraining.
When you think about the benefits of this proposal and what it can provide for our community, it is a no brainer to support this effort. I support Prop. R. because it is Good for Our Community, Good for Our Economy, Good for Our Future, and Good for All of us!
On Tuesday, August 3, I ask everyone in our community to please VOTE YES for Prop. R!
Rev. Dr. Nathaniel Malone II is the pastor of First Community Baptist Church of Pagedale and member of the 24:1 Initiative, a place-based community development effort led by residents and created to solve the serious challenges facing individuals and families living in the Normandy Schools Collaborative area.
