The 2020 U.S. Census began collecting information on March 12, and it is important that everyone complete their survey. The Census, which only happens every 10 years, counts every adult and child living in our country. It helps our government figure out how much money each state gets for important programs, and determines each state’s representation in Congress.
If we aren’t all counted in 2020, Missouri will be shortchanged for the next decade. For every person that is not counted, Missouri will lose $1,300 in federal dollars every year. Those are funds that we won’t get for our roads and bridges, hospitals, and schools.
When we respond to the Census, Missouri gets more funding for safety net programs like Medicaid, SNAP (food stamps) and the school lunch program; programs for seniors like Medicare Part B and Medicaid long-term care services; and programs that support our children and families like WIC and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
The Census is also our chance to make our voices heard. In 2010, Missouri lost a seat in Congress because not everyone was counted. If we don’t respond, we risk losing additional representation in Congress, and we know that 2020 and the years that follow will be an important time to make sure our community is represented.
It’s easy to complete the 2020 Census. You may have already received instructions in the mail from the U.S. Census Bureau. Even if you haven’t, you can respond at my2020census.gov or call toll-free at 844.330.2020.
The Census asks nine simple questions about the people living in your households. The Census will not ask for your income, political party, or citizenship status. It is available in many languages, including Spanish, French, Vietnamese, Chinese and Arabic. Your information is secure - it is illegal for the Census Bureau to share your information with any other government agencies, courts or private companies.
Many of you are being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 emergency. While you are social distancing at home, you can easily complete the 2020 Census. Some face-to-face phases of the Census may be delayed because of the emergency, but information is still being collected online and over the phone. When we all respond, hospitals and health care centers get the funding they need to care for all Missourians. Census data is also used for monitoring the spread of infectious diseases.
I urge you all to respond today at my2020census.gov or 844-330-2020. Make sure your voice is counted!
Pastor B.T. Rice is pastor at New Horizon Christian Church.
