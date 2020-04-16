On April 9, we announced in conjunction with the governor that Saint Louis Public Schools will remain closed through the remainder of the school year. This difficult decision was made jointly with St. Louis city charter schools, Catholic schools, independent schools and St. Louis County schools to ensure a coordinated response across the region.
This historic experience will, no doubt, reshape how we work together to promote teaching and learning. Through it all, know that Saint Louis Public Schools is relentlessly committed to:
maintaining and strengthening our relationship with your child, even though we can’t gather in our school buildings in the way we have in the past.
providing an internet-capable device to every single student who needs one to access their learning.
engaging our students in quality virtual learning experiences.
providing support to your family academically and emotionally, so that you don’t have to navigate these changes alone.
protecting the health and safety of our students, families and employees.
leveraging our resources equitably so that everyone, including our most vulnerable students, can thrive.
striving toward excellence, even during this undeniably challenging time, so that we reemerge better and stronger at its conclusion.
This rapidly changing situation means we must work through challenges complicated by coronavirus safety mandates. So far, we have received nearly 10,000 requests for iPads or hotspots and prepared and/or distributed more than 5,400 devices. We are working quickly, but ask for your patience, as we process all of the requests.
If your family is still in need of a device or hotspot, please complete the technology survey at www.slps.org/tech or contact your child’s principal or the Special Education Department at 314-633-5325 or 314-345-2491.
Our educators are working tirelessly behind the scenes to rewrite lesson plans for virtual learning, update school websites, adapt to learning new technology and contact every student regularly. As you can imagine, this is a major adjustment, and it will take a bit more time to refine the process, but this commitment to upgrading our technology and skills will positively impact how we teach and how students learn both now and in the future.
In the meantime, please don’t hesitate to reach out to your teacher or principal to ask questions or get updates. If you aren’t able to make contact, please call 314-437-8430 for assistance.
Over the coming weeks, you can expect regular communications from both the Central Office and your child’s school regarding learning assignments, year-end traditions like prom and graduations, summer school and the 2020-2021 school year. Our website (www.slps.org) will always have the most current information, but we’ll also be utilizing automated calls, email and social media to make announcements.
Please make sure your child’s principal has your current phone number and email address, so that you don’t miss any information.
We know this is a stressful and emotional time – it is for us also. We miss being able to welcome you into our buildings and providing learning experiences every day. However, our mission to provide a quality education for all students remains unchanged. We’ll see you back at school as soon as we are allowed to reopen our school buildings.
Until then, let’s all work together to stay safe while we learn together – at home.
For more information, visit www.slps.org.
