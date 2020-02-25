Since 1976, every American president has issued a proclamation making February a month of celebrating the amazing contributions African-American men and women have made to our nation’s landscape. As the first black woman to be appointed district director for the Small Business Administration’s St. Louis District office, my heart is focused on entrepreneurs and business owners.
I’ve been with the SBA for 52 years so for me this month is always a walk down memory lane. Over those years, I’ve had the honor and privilege of introducing African-American entrepreneurs throughout eastern Missouri to the many ways SBA’s counseling, lending and contracting programs can help them start and grow their businesses.
In the early 1980s, the idea of bottling water was laughable. In fact, when Elliott Henry, founder of Unlimited Water Processing, announced that he wanted to bottle water and sell it, people snickered. But it’s Elliott who’s having the last laugh as he celebrates 40 years of success in the water bottling business. In 2011 with the help of an SBA 504 Loan, Elliott purchased a larger space that enabled him to consolidate his company’s operation and employees under one roof instead of in four separate buildings. The SBA 504 Loan program offers small businesses an avenue for business financing of fixed assets such as existing buildings, construction of new facilities or land improvements.
The 504 Loan Program provides approved small businesses with long-term, fixed-rate financing used to acquire fixed assets for expansion or modernization. 504 loans are made available through Certified Development Companies (CDCs), SBA's community based partners for providing 504 Loans.
The SBA serves as an entry point into government contracting through the 8(a) Business Development Program. In the early 1970s, as a Minority Enterprise representative, I was part of a team that created the policies that govern the program, which was created to provide a level playing field for socially and economically disadvantaged small businesses. The federal government limits competition for certain contracts to businesses that participate in the program.
Graduation from the 8(a) program and successful completion of a federal government contract can change the entire trajectory of a small business. I knew this when I introduced Dave Steward to the program in 1991. At that time World Wide Technology was a small business struggling to find its footing. Today they are the nation’s largest African American-owned technology business with more than 6,000 employees operating from more than 20 facilities all over the world and earning nearly $12 billion in annual revenue.
This time last year I had the pleasure of meeting Tameka Stigers for the first time. She’s the owner of the Locs of Glory Salon and the 2019 Minority Owned Small Business Person of the Year for SBA St. Louis. Tameka first came into contact with the SBA in 2009 when she sought help with her business plan from the Grace Hill Women’s Business Center, an SBA resource partner. Seven years later when her business had outgrown its space, an SBA 7(a) loan helped her build a custom 3,000 square-foot building to house her hair salon and spa service.
Today Tameka employs nine people and has enjoyed steady growth in revenue. To keep her momentum going she participated in SBA’s Emerging Leaders Initiative and graduated with a three-year strategic growth plan and a whole new roster of professionals to support her as she continues to build her business and support her community.
No matter what size their business is today, each of these entrepreneurs had an idea and the guts to take risks. These are the kind of people the SBA exists to support through its counseling, lending and contracting programs.
So far in FY 2019, the district office has approved 22 loans totaling $3 million to African-American small business owners. I personally want to see that number grow significantly.
The district currently has 34 firms in the 8(a) program, and we’re actively seeking to assist other small, disadvantaged businesses through this program. In March we’re hosting a four-week 8(a) Certification Bootcamp that will help small business owners successfully navigate the application process. This program is so near and dear to my heart I consider it my third son. I’ve seen this program change lives.
The St. Louis District office has a vast network of resource partners that help entrepreneurs start and grow businesses. SCORE, the Missouri Small Business Development Centers, Veterans Business Outreach Center, and our two Women’s Business Centers all provide access to experts who stand ready to assist with everything from business plan development to launching and growing small businesses.
Lastly, we’re in the second year of a strategic alliance formed with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, which will enable the SBA to bring more entrepreneurial training programs directly into underserved and underreached neighborhoods.
So as we close out this month of honoring the accomplishments of African Americans, I hope this serves as encouragement and inspiration for those who have entrepreneurial visions. The SBA team would like to help add your name to the list of African American small businesses defying the odds and changing communities through entrepreneurship.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/SBA-STL.
Maureen Brinkley is director of the SBA St. Louis District.
