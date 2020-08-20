Why does it seem like all good things must come to an end? Summer has been a whirlwind and hopefully it’s been as safe and fun-filled as possible during this health crisis. Covid-19 has unfortunately taken the world by storm, forcing us all to become accustomed to this new normal—face masks to be worn almost everywhere you go, an excessive amount of disinfecting and sanitizing in order to combat any unhealthy, germ-infested organisms, and, arguably the worst part of it all, having to physically distance from the ones we love. We simply yearn for normalcy in the most humane sense.
That being said, we have enough to worry about when it comes to staying healthy, maintaining our sanity and keeping ourselves and those around us safe. Still, as autumn is rapidly approaching, that of course means another school year is on the horizon. However, it is still unclear how classes will resume safely and what new rules and precautions will be in place.
Whether you are a student or a teacher, being aware of your surroundings and making sure you are well equipped with some form of self-defense is crucial during these uncertain times.
Self-defense mechanisms are especially essential for those who are on their way to college. Whether you’re commuting back and forth from home to campus or if you’re a resident in the dorms, www.sheshield.net has the perfect tool for you to keep handy and feel safe at all times.
Those of us who have been in frightening situations can speak from experience—it’s much better to be safe than sorry. To tell you the truth, during my freshman year living on campus, I learned for myself that this is not just some cheeky cliché.
My roommate Liz and I lived in the dorms where the bedrooms and bathrooms were conjoined. So, four people had access to one bathroom. My roommate and I lived on one side and the bathroom separated us from two girls, living on the other side in their dorm.
But here is the kicker: the campus decided that it was a good idea for the bathrooms to have locks on the inside, only. Yep. You read that correctly. That meant, anyone could come through the bathroom and into the bedroom, from either dorm.
One early morning, before the crack of dawn, our room was pitch black, as I lay asleep in bed. I was awaken by footsteps and some fumbling around in the bathroom.
Even in my hazy, sleepy stupor, I remember thinking to myself, that’s not like Liz to wake up at this hour having to use the bathroom. That’s something I usually do. Maybe she hasn’t been sleeping very well.
I always tend to sleep on my back with the covers tossed over my face. That night’s sleeping position was no different.
Before I knew it, I began to doze off again, but this time, I was awaken by pressure at the foot of my bed, as if someone had calmly sat down.
Still on my back, with the covers over my face, I thought, now annoyed, if Liz wants to talk, she should just try to wake me up, and say what’s on her mind. Why would she just sit on my bed?
Then it hit me; it’s 4 AM on a Sunday morning…why would she sit on my bed?
Suddenly, wide awake, a turned over and yanked the covers from my face to see Liz—who else?!—lying in her bed, sound asleep.
My heart dropped in a millisecond as my brain began to scarily and quickly process what was happening. If Liz is there asleep, then, who is on my bed?
I shot up to see the silhouette of a man, sitting on my bed, slumped over. His hands were buried in his lap, as if he was holding or hiding something. His long hair hung lifelessly, draped all around his head, completely obscuring his face.
Long story short, my roommate and I, terrified, left our dorm to report the mysterious man to the front desk and public safety. Turns out, he was a friend of our suitemates’, who had partied a little too hard the night before. He was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and accidentally got in bed with me, simply not knowing where he was, thinking he had made it back to his friend’s room.
I couldn’t help but wonder, what if he had tried to harm me? I would have been completely helpless. I had nothing by my bedside—no taser, no baton, not even so much as a whistle! I decided from that moment on, I would never render myself helpless in any given situation.
Do yourself a favor and make a purchase from www.SheShield.net today. It could potentially make all the difference in the world when you least expect it
