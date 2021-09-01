For over a century, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has been a champion for empowerment and opportunity for African Americans in our community. We pride ourselves on working to improve lives through various programs – such as those that provide utility assistance -- and by advocating for policies that will help residents of the city thrive.
While everyone benefits from affordable natural gas – to heat homes, warm water and cook meals– access to it is particularly critical for limited-income residents in and around St. Louis.
At a time when millions of Americans are still struggling to make ends meet because of the pandemic, many in our community simply cannot afford another shock to their budgets. Unfortunately, a recent court decision could impact St. Louis families this winter.
In June, the Washington, D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals revoked the approval for Spire STL Pipeline, which services 650,000 local homes and businesses who rely on it to meet their daily energy needs. This pipeline has played a pivotal role in limited-income communities by making reliable natural gas available and affordable for consumers.
Following the court’s decision, the STL Pipeline’s ability to operate will be determined by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the same organization that approved the pipeline as it currently operates just two years ago.
It is vital that the FERC quickly takes action to allow the STL Pipeline to continue to operate. Without this critical infrastructure, our most vulnerable residents could be without heat during the upcoming winter.
Over the past two years, the STL Pipeline has already provided numerous clear benefits to St. Louis. During Winter Storm Uri last winter, while Oklahoma and Texas faced power outages and the inability to heat their homes during unprecedented winter weather, St. Louis escaped the same hardship. And residents saved between $150 to $300 million as a result – because of the STL Pipeline.
Without the STL Pipeline in operation, Spire Missouri estimates that as many as 400,000 homes and businesses could be without access to natural gas this upcoming winter. Those still struggling because of COVID, our senior citizens, and other vulnerable populations should not have the added burden of wondering if they will be able to heat their homes.
From higher costs to a lack of access, the residents of St. Louis may see serious service disruptions if the STL Pipeline is not in operation. FERC must consider these severe impacts and work with Spire to keep this critical infrastructure operational. At the end of the day, this is an issue about ensuring access to an important resource – a resource for all members of our community.
Michael P. McMillan is president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis
