As a proud St. Louisan and someone who has worked at Spire for more than 17 years, it’s been my honor and privilege to help ensure that every day, my company reliably delivers natural gas to our region’s homes, businesses, churches, schools and hospitals. Unfortunately, recent legal and regulatory developments involving the newly built Spire STL Pipeline have put access to affordable and reliable energy for you and more than 650,000 homes and businesses at risk. With winter heating season upon us, this is not acceptable.
You may have seen recent news stories stating that the St. Louis region might not have enough natural gas during the coldest months this winter. I know this news is concerning and want to be transparent about how the STL Pipeline is critical in delivering the energy you rely on, and what Spire is doing to ensure it remains in service. You, our customers, need to know that without the STL Pipeline in service during winter weather, the possibility of families across St. Louis--including those living in poverty, our senior citizens, and other vulnerable populations--losing the ability to heat homes and cook warm meals is very real.
Here’s some background
In 2015, we identified a critical need to address natural gas supply for customers in the St. Louis region and began exploring new supply options to meet customer needs. Following two years of rigorous regulatory review, construction and operation of the Spire STL Pipeline was approved by the federal government. Our decision to build the STL Pipeline was certainly validated when the pipeline helped ensure uninterrupted natural gas service last February, during Winter Storm Uri – while many other regions in the Midwest lost service. Nevertheless, the New York-based Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) challenged the federal government’s regulatory process, and in June, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals unexpectedly ruled in favor of the EDF. This ruling meant that the STL Pipeline would no longer have the legal authority to operate.
Where things stand today
On Sept. 14, the federal government granted temporary authority on an emergency basis for the STL Pipeline to operate through Dec. 13, right before the start of winter.
Currently, the federal government is considering an application Spire filed for temporary authority to keep the pipeline in service this winter until it decides on the permanent authority to operate sometime later next year. The application is backed by comprehensive data that demonstrates the critical role the pipeline plays in providing the St. Louis community with reliable, affordable natural gas.
Just this past week, I traveled with Spire’s CEO to Washington D.C. to talk with as many lawmakers as possible to help everyone understand the potential impact to the St. Louis community. We’re confident that we’ve done everything we can to demonstrate the critical role the pipeline plays in providing the St. Louis community with energy, but at this time there are no guarantees the pipeline will operate beyond Dec. 13.
What we’re doing to prepare
While we’re hopeful the federal government will authorize continued operation of the pipeline, we still need to be prepared. Spire has secured and continues to explore alternative, emergency natural gas supply options. But, without the STL Pipeline in service, the reality is that the natural gas supply to our region will be scarce. That’s why we have been developing plans in coordination with emergency management authorities throughout the area, including the directors of the Emergency Operations Centers throughout the greater St. Louis area, as well as with elected officials and municipalities.
Spire’s emergency plan was developed to support the health and safety of the region and reduce impact to residential customers and critical needs providers, such as hospitals and nursing homes. Adequate availability of natural gas to heat homes and cook food is a cornerstone that every community, especially our most vulnerable, needs to survive.
Our goal, as always, is to keep you safe and warm. As the most reliable fuel source, natural gas outages are extremely rare. However, a St. Louis winter without the STL Pipeline in service is a different situation.
What you can do
Without the STL Pipeline, St. Louis area residential customers may be asked to turn down thermostats and reduce use of natural gas appliances (e.g., fireplace, oven), while some large business customers may be asked to limit their use. Though we understand this isn’t ideal during the winter months, we also know these steps will help us maintain service to the St. Louis community.
Thank you
Thank you for being our customers. We have and will continue to actively engage with everyone involved to ensure the St. Louis region’s natural gas supply is not curtailed this winter. If you would like to stay up to date on this evolving situation, please visit SpireEnergy.com/Critical.
