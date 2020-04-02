(Snap.) Nope this is not a dream or a drill.
Just last week we were all ear hustling from our social distance about the invisible opponent that goes by the name COVID-19. Openly, we all wanted to know if we might get an extended spring break? After all, this is the toughest time of the school year for teachers. The only thing most of us in education could compare our wishes to was the longing for a coveted snow day.
Never in a million years would any of us have allowed the anticipatory smiles, snow dances and water jug conversations to go forward had we truly understood. Do we understand? The school year might be over.
WHAT?!
Education, along with every other industry, has forever changed. Like a top spun on its head by a young child, we are watching and waiting for this to end. All of it seems to be happening overnight.
We will undoubtedly rise as the triumphant heroes that teachers have always been in our communities. Even in the midst of a pandemic, teachers around the world are out looking over our children as keepers of the gate to adulthood. Every student. Every day. A familiar motto that is being lived out right before the world’s eye.
A video came out a few years back, “What Teachers Make,” by Taylor Mali. It can now be expanded to include: stay-at-home survival kits (food, educational resources, inspirational notes, hand-sanitizer, etc.), thoughtful voice recordings for every student in their class so none of them feel alone, personal protective gear boxes for our first responders (you obviously have never been in a teacher’s closet) and parents who are reminded they have always been the first teacher.
Teachers have demonstrated their professional commitment to be lifelong learners, pivoting to a completely new way of being overnight. If there was any question about who we are…now you know! I am a teacher. No need to ask nobody.
You can temporarily find us solely online with the same familiar S on our chest. What’s your super power? I’m a teacher.
Jana Haywood is a high school principal in St. Louis, Missouri.
