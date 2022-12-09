The case of wrongfully convicted Lamar Johnson will go before Judge David Mason on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Louis Circuit Court, in the Carnahan Courthouse, 1114 Market Street, St. Louis, 63101.
When Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner was elected, she came across the case of Lamar Johnson, a man framed for murder, sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and has been in prison for 27 years.
Circuit Attorney Gardner discovered that Joseph Nickerson, the lead detective in the case had lied, fabricated parts of his investigation, falsified four witness statements and bribed a man with $4,000 to falsely identify Johnson as the shooter. For four years, Circuit Attorney Gardner fought to get a new trial for Lamar Johnson.
Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Hogan ruled that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner had no authority to seek a new trial for Lamar Johnson, and that Missouri laws do not allow her to raise such claims. Judge Hogan requested that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt intervene in the case. 45 prosecutors from across the country filed briefs in court to support Gardner’s petition for a new trial for Lamar Johnson. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt fought the petition for a new trial all the way to the Missouri Supreme Court. The Missouri Supreme Court ruled against Ms. Gardner. But Ms. Gardner did not give up. She worked with Missouri legislators to put a new law on the books that would allow Missouri prosecutors to file motions to vacate or set aside a conviction in cases like Lamar Johnson. The law also prevents the State Attorney General from intervening in such cases.
The Lamar Johnson case now goes before the Circuit Court where he was framed almost 30 years ago. Judge David Mason, an African American judge will have the opportunity to hold a hearing on this case, consider the facts and hopefully do what many others have been too cowardly to do and that is to vacate Lamar Johnson’s conviction so that he can be released to his long-suffering family.
According to Circuit Attorney Gardner, any prosecutor who believes in their oath to do justice under the Constitution will move to get Lamar Johnson a new trial. And that’s exactly what she did.
The new trial before Judge David Mason is open to the public. The Community Justice Coalition urges St. Louisans to come to the new trial on Monday, December 12, 2022 and witness what should be an end to gross miscarriage of justice. An injury to one is indeed an injury to all.
The Community Justice Coalition (CJC), is a multi-sector team of dedicated advocates who envision a future without mass incarceration.
