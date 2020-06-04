Where has the coronavirus gone? Is it still among us? All 50 states have reduced their restrictions to some extent, some more than others. Many businesses have reopened with some restrictions that tend to vary from one state to another. In some states and areas, we see people acting as if everything is normal. That is, they are no longer abiding by the suggestions of scientists, such as wearing protective masks, maintaining social distance (6 feet apart from one another), and avoiding crowded gatherings.
It is only natural for individuals to want to relax and celebrate to some extent after being sheltered in their homes and barred from gathering in some venues for several months. As a sociologist, I realize that people are social beings and want or even need to socialize with others. However, during times like this, they need to be mindful that their health and the health of their loved ones are at stake.
In spite of the opening of various businesses and organizations, we still need to maintain some sense of caution. This is the case because scientists tell us that the virus is still out there waiting to attack us when we let down our guards.
We are still in the middle of a pandemic. About 18 states report an increase in the number of those affected by the virus and an increase in the number of deaths due to the virus. Seventeen states report that there has been a decrease in the number of individuals infected in their states; however, there are some questions about whether they are reporting accurate data.
In fact, it has been reported that in some states the governors have prohibited scientists and health agencies from reporting their actual figures. This appears to be the case to please the politicians, business owners, and leaders who want to open the economy by getting back to work and keeping it going. Therefore, they do not want to admit that the reopening is causing more infections and deaths. If they did, it might result in a demand for another closing.
No matter what the states are doing, scientists tell us that it is still a fact that the virus is still among us and will be with us until a vaccine has been developed to prevent us from being infected. It has been reported by the scientific community that we may not have an effective vaccine until 2021. Therefore, we still need to continue to practice those means that are helping us avoid becoming victims for a little while longer. Once again, these include wearing masks, maintaining social distance, frequently washing your hands for at least 30 seconds, and avoiding large crowds.
A recent study found that wearing masks alone reduces the transmission rate of the virus by 75 percent. Of course, there are some individuals who believe or say masks do not make a difference. However, if they do not, then why do doctors and nurses working in hospitals wear them? They have been wearing them for many years.
Why take a chance?
Rance Thomas was a faculty member in Sociology/Criminal Justice and served as lead faculty/coordinator of Sociology at Lewis and Clark Community College for 30 years. He became the first person in the college's history to be granted the Professor Emeritus Award when he retired in 2002.
