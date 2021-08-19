My phone pinged at 2 a.m. this morning and simply read “Belma has passed!” My immediate response was, “I had wondered how she would survive without Dr. Henry Givens, her dear husband of 60 years.” One of the sad occurrences among the COVID era is the passing of so many of St. Louis’ great Black Leaders who departed without the memorials, dinners, celebrations, and grand funerals they so justly deserved. We can’t let that go unnoticed and probably need a place where generations can come to pay homage, honor their greatness, and acknowledge the impact they had on St. Louis and the Civil Rights Movement of their times.
What was it about Jim Buford, Margaret Bush Wilson, Henry Givens, Betty Thompson, Frankie Freeman, Norman Seay and so many others of their generation? Well for me, they always seemed so dignified, noble, stylish, confident and determined. They were all undeniable voices for change, with talent to reach across the great race and power divide to make things happen. As a young woman, I found them to be readily available and approachable. Voices for change for sure but also always including and educating others. Sometimes coaching from behind, asking for action that seemed like polite requests, but you always knew it had to be done.
When the honorable Betty Thompson passed last month, what I remembered most were her calls. “Kathy, it’s Betty Thompson.” I always knew whatever she wanted there was no escape. You said, “yes of course we can get that done!” Who can forget when Dick Mahoney, President of Monsanto, asked Margaret Bush Wilson to serve on the Monsanto Board? Revolutionary at the time and it changed everything. And years later she introduced him to Marguerite Ross Barnett, the former chancellor of the University of Missouri-St. Louis and one of St. Louis’ great educational leaders, and brought her on the board as well. Perhaps not enough by today’s standards, but it slowly but surely changed corporate St. Louis.
Almost up until the day civil rights attorney Frankie Freeman passed groups across the region who were tackling tough problems would say, “let’s get Frankie Freeman and Bill Danforth to take that on.” When the two of them got together, we all joined in as we knew they were always on the side of justice, goodwill, change for kids, and hope. What would St. Louis have been without that team?
So, it’s now my hope we all can continue to work across the racial barriers and not forget what these inspirational people and so many other black leaders did for St. Louis. They inspired so many people like myself when they whispered in my ear, brought me in as a young person and said, “let’s go this way, let’s be better than we have been.”
I see that spirit in so many who grew up in that era and came since like myself. We can do this. We have an obligation to remember those who went before us and are with us today. Learn from them, join with them, and make them proud. I am ready, are you?
