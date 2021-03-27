When I joined The Normandy Collaborative, less than a year ago, I worried that there wouldn’t be an appetite for true reform. My question during the interview process was whether the Normandy Schools Collaborative Board had a commitment to bold change. They assured me that they did and have proven over and over that they will put the needs of children first.
Even in the midst of a global pandemic and through a summer of racial reckoning, we put our heads down, rolled up our sleeves, and got to work.
In just one year, we conducted a 360 degree audit of the district including feedback from students, families, and teachers to compile a research and community-informed strategic plan; adopted new, world class curriculum in both math and reading while providing teachers and leaders with best-in-class professional development; and we launched an effort to dramatically reimagine our high school, including a ballot initiative this spring to provide the financing required to create a safer, cleaner, and better-equipped facility that serves our kids.
Now, we need support from the community to transform Normandy High School. Our children are asked to learn and perform in an environment they simply don’t deserve. It is dark, gloomy, and even dangerous with pest control and asbestos a threat to the indoor spaces.
Propositions on the April 6th ballot (Proposition T and Proposition V) offer a real opportunity to continue our turnaround. Our plans are aggressive yet lean – we will renovate to support learning. We simply cannot wait to improve the chances to learn and ultimately thrive for our students.
Our progress is measurable: In almost every grade and in just about every building, our students are showing growth from fall to winter in English and Mathematics in the midst of the pandemic based on our i-Ready Assessments, compared to no growth for the previous four years. Our teachers and leaders have been working diligently and we have better than 80% of our instructors on pace during the adoption of our new, more rigorous literacy curriculum.
We continue to find efficiencies and outside support that have allowed us to remain in a strong financial position. This tells me that we are on the right track. If we can keep our focus on things that matter for kids, and if we, as adults, can channel some of the resilience and courage that our children have shown, we’ll emerge from this pandemic a stronger, more equitable school district where any parent would love to enroll their child.
Marcus Robinson is Superintendent Normandy Schools Collaborative.
(This column has been edited for length.)
