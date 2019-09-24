I strongly support Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump, an urgent measure that I have supported for more than three months.
Donald J. Trump has violated his Oath of Office. He has abused his power. He has repeatedly lied to Congress and the American people. He has obstructed justice.
He illegally sought the help of a foreign leader for his own campaign by applying undue pressure on the president of Ukraine to dig up negative information to use against one of his potential political opponents.
And Mr. Trump has displayed complete contempt for the Rule of Law and the Constitution that he took an oath to preserve, protect and defend.
He has left Congress no other choice than to pursue an impeachment inquiry in order to defend our democracy.
U.S. Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay (D-St. Louis) represents Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.
