The recent acquittal of President Trump by the U.S. Senate has paved the way for an expansion of his anti-immigrant policy agenda.
The Trump administration recently announced bans on permanent resident visas to nationals of Tanzania, Eritrea, Sudan, and Nigeria in Africa, the Southeast Asian state of Myanmar, and the Central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan. Effective February 21, these new bans will compound the ongoing 2017 ban to six majority Muslim countries among others, a policy upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in June of 2018.
The stated rationale from Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf is that these new visa bans are in response to security concerns over terrorism, passport technology, and a failure of information sharing between governments. This dubious policy stance, however, only raises more questions.
Why must all future permanent residency visas be banned, but temporary visas for tourism, business, students, and workers be allowed to continue? Why risk alienating key allies, particularly in Africa, given the efforts of the Kremlin and Chinese government to expand their political influence on the continent? Why do immigrants from countries like Sudan and Eritrea get sanctioned because of information-sharing concerns, yet the slate of domestic terrorists carrying out mass shootings in the U.S. not warrant sweeping preemptive measures by the executive branch?
Clearly the Trump administration’s priority with these sweeping bans is not to improve domestic security standards. The goal here is rather to limit the number of immigrants entering the United States from the wrong countries, those President Trump chose an especially ugly word to describe in 2018.
But the strong resistance to enacting common-sense gun control legislation that would improve background checks, close loopholes, and keep guns out of the hands of those with serious mental illnesses all point to a bizarre conclusion. Apparently, in the eyes of the president, a Nigerian immigrant wielding a permanent resident visa is a greater threat to American peace than a madman with an assault rifle.
Despite the permission of the U.S. Supreme Court and the deafening silence from many Republicans, this policy fails to reflect the deeply American political tradition of openness and kinship with peoples the world over. From the ambitious Eritrean cab driver looking to start anew as a business owner, to the sharp Sudanese woman excited by the possibility of an American education, this policy only serves to dash those hopes and to affirm America as a majority-white nation.
Yet another reason why elections matter and why sitting out has global consequences.
Richard Omoniyi-Shoyoola is a graduate of the University of Chicago with a B.A. in political science. He has a passion for political advocacy and public service, and lives on the South Side of Chicago.
