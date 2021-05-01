The conviction of George Floyd’s murderer is a small step toward accountability in a system that is not designed to safeguard the lives of Black people. Progress toward racial equity will require that we push for accountability in all our systems, places of work, and places of worship. This is perhaps no more important than in our public schools, which continue to harm to Black children without recourse.
A new Stanford University analysis compares student learning across every public school district in America over the last decade. It allows for a comparison of the performance of public schools in St. Louis to similar communities across the country. The results are both alarming in how poorly Saint Louis Public Schools are performing but also hopeful in that they show progress is possible. This analysis is important because we cannot have a conversation about racial equity without being honest about the experience and outcomes of Black children in our district. We also cannot build a citywide plan to transform these outcomes without knowing what is and is not working to advance equity.
Taking into account the performance of wealthier and white students in the system, we rank 974 out of 1000 of the nation’s largest school districts. Looking at just Black children who are growing up in poverty, who make up the majority of our district’s students, trends are even more alarming. When it comes to the critical milestone of third grade reading proficiency, Saint Louis ranks 23 out of 24 large and midsize urban districts serving predominantly low-income Black children.
This is despite pouring millions of dollars of additional funding both public and private into the district’s struggling schools. From 2016-2021, SLPS received over $11 million from the federal School Improvement Grant program to turn around performance in six schools: Fanning, Adams, Ford, Jefferson, and Monroe. Over that period of time, reading proficiency rates fell from 18 percent to six percent. In the last two years of testing, not one child at Jefferson Elementary School met proficiency standards in mathematics.
Fortunately, the lessons from faster improving and more equitable systems are well documented. First, these communities, often led by their elected officials, hold their school system and its leaders to high standards and to making progress toward a more equitable education. This looks like a plan for improvement that is grounded in research on child development and learning science with measurable benchmarks that are reported on publicly that the district commits to meeting.
The second lesson is that these plans focus on changing the conditions for both educators and students in schools. This looks like empowering those closest to children in schools with autonomy, supporting them with best-in-class resources and professional development, and holding them accountable to improvement. It looks like introducing social-emotional learning support and measurement and sharing those with parents. It looks like measuring school climate and holding school leaders accountable for the learning and working conditions of the school.
The third, and most critical element, is partnership. These systems embrace critical friends knowing that the inertia in any system is too difficult to overcome alone and that the hardworking people within any system would be doing better if they knew how to. This looks like working with parent and community organizations to create community councils to guide school transformation. It looks like partnering with experts outside of the system to do the kind of redesign work and professional development that the system has not been successful in doing on its own.
Transformational change that brings about racial equity requires radical honesty and radical collaboration. To date, our approach in St. Louis has lacked both. Saint Louis Public Schools is about to receive up to $100 million in stimulus funding. This is an incredible opportunity to collectively imagine and then build together a school system that is designed for and delivers on its promise of a world-class education for all children, especially Black and low-income children who make up the majority. I hope and encourage district leaders to have the courage to listen to the voices of children and parents who are not served well by its schools and to accept the partnership and support being offered – even if that is sometimes in the form of tough love.
