With over 200 years of a constitutionally framed democracy, America is now facing a test that will surely determine not only its destiny, but the destiny of the entire free world.
By now most Americans are aware of the tweets from Donald Trump regarding the four congresswomen and the rally in North Carolina, where Trump bathed in the chants of “send her back!” from a zealous crowd of his supporters for 13 painful seconds, before resuming his verbal attacks. The scene was reminiscent of Putin’s Russia, where the crowds have a Pavlovian reaction to every nuance uttered by their leader.
The sad fact is that many of those in the audience will be negatively impacted by Trump’s policies. According to the Congressional Budget Office the $1.3 trillion tax cut is one of the major contributors to the out-of-control deficit, to say nothing of the federal debt, which is currently approaching $23 trillion.
Those with pre-existing conditions in the audience don’t understand that Obamacare provides assurances that they can receive medical coverage without fear of being rejected on the basis of their medical history.
They’re not bad Americans, they’ve just chosen personality over policy. If the public continues to say and do nothing to halt Trump’s antics, one wonders if the next generation of Americans, which will certainly be more pluralistic, will consider them good patriots or just good for nothing?
Bishop Lawrence M. Wooten is president of the Ecumenical Leadership Council of Mo—St. Louis Chapter.
