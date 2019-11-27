As we enter this season of gratitude and thanks, I want to amplify a message of giving and the importance of caring for our neighbors.
Many of us take heed to the proverb of being our brothers’ keeper. But as your U.S. representative, I must express that I am continually disappointed by this current administration. I have been angered by the blatant disregard and mistreatment of immigrants, minorities, the disabled and the sick.
But just when I believe this administration cannot sink to lower depths, another policy is proposed to benefit the rich and powerful and leave behind the truly vulnerable – our children.
Recently, the Trump administration proposed a rule that would take away Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from over 3 million people and threaten more than a half-million children’s access to free school meals. My friends and constituents, be assured that I will fight this cruel, depraved plan with all that I have.
The rising cost of food in America forces many parents to choose between putting food on the table or covering other expenses. Thus, continued access to SNAP benefits and free or reduced school breakfast and lunch is imperative. In St. Louis, over 32,000 children participate in free or reduced lunch benefits, and over 900,000 children in Missouri also participate. School meals help improve nutrition, fight obesity and assist kids in being successful in the school environment. Hungry children are not free to concentrate on the educational basics of reading, writing and arithmetic.
I am mindful this season of the many blessings and freedoms we have in our community. But unless all can partake in the fruits of this rich nation, we have not fully evolved, and our work is not done.
I fight every day to ensure all children have a chance at educational opportunities. I fight for an increased minimum wage so more parents will not have to choose between bills and food. I will continue to fight for SNAP benefits and access to free and reduced lunches for our children.
In this economic climate, this administration’s goal should not be to ensure that children are hungry at home and at school. In the words of my dear friend the late Congressman Elijah E. Cummings, “We are better than this.”
I would encourage everyone who can, in this season of thanks, to give generously to local food banks and your houses of worship as they work to meet the needs of the less fortunate. I will continue my fight for the rights and needs of our most vulnerable populations – the sick, the poor, the elderly and our children. I believe we will ultimately be judged as a nation by how we treat our citizens who are deserving of special care.
I wish you grace and hope that as you and yours gather, we appreciate and acknowledge not only all the sacrifices, but also the triumphs, as we bring this year to a close. God bless and Happy Thanksgiving.
U.S. Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay (D-Missouri) represents Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.
