Discrimination against the LGBT community has always been wrong. With this ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court acknowledges that it also violates federal law. For everyone who cherishes fairness, equality and treating people with dignity, this is a cause for great celebration.
We are hopeful Missouri courts will follow this precedent and rule that existing state laws prohibiting sex discrimination also protect LGBT Missourians from being denied employment or housing based solely on who they are. However, since the Republican majority in Jefferson City filed the most anti- LGBT bills in the country this past session, Missouri must get on the right side of history. We will continue the two-decade-plus push for passage of the Missouri Nondiscrimination Act to ensure that our statute aligns with today’s decision and provides everyone with equal protection under the law while combating the extreme Republican agenda against our loved ones.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade
D-Springfield
