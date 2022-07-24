Elections have consequences. We saw that with the County Executive election in 2015 and then again in the 2016 Presidential election. When you go into the voting booth August 2nd there are 3 questions you need to answer. Where are we as a community? Where do we go in the future? How do we get there? The answers to these questions should inform and guide how you vote on August 2nd.
I’m a lifelong resident of North County, a husband and father of two sons. The success and future of our community matters to me at a deeply personal level. In addition, I bring over a decade of governing experience, having served as an elected member of the Jennings School Board, a member of the Jennings City Council and the Democratic Committeeman of The Norwood Township.
It’s true that some never get over an election, but once a political campaign is over, Councilmembers, irrespective of party, should all have a common goal — to provide quality constituent services, safeguard the publics’ health and safety, and to drive economic development that ensures St. Louis County is a place our children will have the opportunity to thrive and prosper.
I’m reminded of a quote from a great historian and author Dr. Carter G Woodson. He said, “No people can go forward when the majority of those who should know better have chosen to go backwards…”. The reality is our community ends up suffering when we have constant political sparring matches to prove our individual strength.
We need political leadership with the ability to establish a shared vision for the future, goals and plans to make that future possible. The whole of our community must become greater than the sum of its parts. We do this by finding the hidden connections between each of our passions for the community and begin working together for the maximum benefit of St. Louis County.
We must remember and celebrate history, but we will not move forward by holding on to history. Progress can’t be made by standing still or taking backward steps. Let’s take the first step in progress and vote for the future of St. Louis County. I am prepared and ready to lead the 1st County Council District on Day 1. I am asking for your vote on August 2nd.
