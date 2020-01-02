Like many years, 2019 was one of challenges and hope for St. Louis and our nation.
We have reason to be proud at the selection of St. Louis for a Major League Soccer franchise and the incredible and inspiring Stanley Cup win by the Blues. Economic development shows continuing investment in the central corridor, and a new vision has brought Union Station back to life. Ground was broken on the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency headquarters campus northwest of downtown, securing jobs and investment for our community.
For the Office of Comptroller, I am most grateful that, together with a dedicated group of watchful citizens and concerned officials, in 2019 we saved St. Louis Lambert International Airport from the ill-conceived and questionable attempt at privatization.
From the beginning, I had concerns that this scheme was designed to favor special interests, and I insisted that the public should have to vote on the issue. Despite a huge push by special interests to turn over the operation of the airport to for-profit companies, together we succeeded in stopping the effort.
In truth, the public never saw a compelling reason to privatize. St. Louis Lambert International Airport has exceptional management and shows steady growth. Its credit rating is increasing, its debt is being paid off, and much of its real estate holdings can be developed. There are multiple opportunities for the City of St. Louis to advance the airport’s potential and capitalize on its performance.
One of the most disappointing things throughout the airport privatization process was witnessing other officials claim to not understand routine bond transactions and prominent voices make false claims about the airport’s debt and operations.
Now, with the effort to privatize St. Louis Lambert International Airport declared over, the public has the opportunity to reflect on what transpired and what it expects from officials in the future.
There continue to be major challenges in our city, including reducing violent crime. The deaths of so many innocent children in 2019 to senseless gun violence must not go unchallenged. And we must continue to address economic disparity in North St. Louis and oppose efforts to deny anyone basic human rights and dignity.
Going forward, it is my hope that all parties commit themselves to transparency and working in the best interest of the public. The people of St. Louis can discern fact from fiction, and they are best suited to decide what is in their best interest.
2020 will be a monumental year in the history of our city and our nation. I pray that we rise to the challenge, be unafraid, and do all we can to fight for economic and social justice for all.
Darlene Green is the comptroller for the City of St. Louis.
