I’m going to give Texas Republicans their props.
They are masters at “The sky is falling” messaging. Their latest ‘These-minorities-are-trying-to-erase-us’ move is scaring white folks into believing that teaching students diversity is somehow a bad thing.
The Texas legislature is really introducing bills to change the state’s civic education curriculum by advancing bills that would restrict the discussion of current events and public policy in the classroom and prohibit critical race theory in public schools.
If you think that’s not a big deal, just look in Southlake, Texas, a community northwest of Dallas. ‘Anti-woke’ candidates who opposed critical race theory in schools swept local elections recently and took over the school board.
They managed to scare voters into rejecting a school diversity plan as an effort to indoctrinate students with a far-left ideology that would “institutionalize discrimination against white children and those with conservative Christian values.”
The landslide for conservative Republicans came nine months after progressives on the school board introduced a plan to install critical race theory in the local school curriculum and force educators to take diversity training and other so-called anti-racism courses.
They’re going to do everything they can to whitewash our history. Let us not forget the Dallas teacher last year who was teaching students that Black folks loved their masters and were happy to be slaves. Yeah, look for more of that with this move.
St. Louis American editor’s note:
In the affluent Rockwood School District in St. Louis County teachers are receiving threats of violence and death for planned curriculum that is in no way “critical mass theory.”
Mary LaPak, Rockwood School District spokesperson, has repeated that the district doesn't teach "critical race theory,” adding the district's curriculum meets Missouri learning standards.
She said Rockwood is “trying to implement a more inclusive curriculum and close racial disparities in discipline and test scores.”
But one parent commented, “Those who embrace critical race theory hold the belief that law and legal institutions in the U.S. are inherently racist. Other accusations include the district teaching students to become political activists and to feel guilty if they have white skin.”
Like Texas and other states controlled by Republican state legislatures, Missouri is getting in on the act.
Missouri state Rep. Nick Schroer has introduced an amendment to House Bill 1141 that would bar school districts from teaching “critical race theory.”
Another cheap shot from FOX
Former President Barack Obama can’t even promote the COVID-19 vaccine without getting hate from FAUX News. And Hater-in-Chief Tucker Carlson is leading the pack, calling Black America’s most beloved president “a creepy old guy.”
Carlson attacked Obama and other celebrities for trying to get people motivated to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Yeah, he’s really out here throwing dirt on folks who want Americans to get vaccinated and therefore prevent the spread of an infectious disease. In a recent public service announcement for Yahoo News—which was posted to Yahoo News’ TikTok account, which largely targets young folks—Obama encouraged them about getting the shot.
Seems pretty harmless, right? Well, not if you’re a mediocre white man who has a TV show that targets other mediocre white men and their wives. Carlson described Obama as “some creepy old guy telling your children, your little kids, to take medicine whose effects we do not fully understand” and somehow turned a vaccination PSA into the evil workings of the Democrats. Can someone tell that dude there is no COVID-19 vaccine for young children. Oh, wait, those are facts and facts don’t matter to this guy.
Report for jury duty
The recent Jury Appreciation Week in Harris County (Texas) got me to thinking…How many of you got your notice for jury duty, then tossed it aside?
Wait, don’t answer that. Just know that doing that is something we as a people have got to stop.
The Derrick Chauvin case is proof positive of what’s possible when the makeup of a jury is racially diverse. The only way that’s going to happen is if we show up. So make sure you answer the call!
ReShonda Tate Billingsley is managing editor of the Houston-based Defender Network, which covers local and national news, sports and entertainment topics.
