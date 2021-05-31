I hope you’ve paid attention to the chatter following the “bombshell” announcement that Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms would not to seek another term this Fall.
Full disclosure. I have mad love for the Mayor.
On a number of fronts our lives parallel: roots in Crawfordville, Ga.; attended Florida A&M University; Journalism majors; pledged the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and we are both mothers.
So, some may want to stop reading now because “Cheryl is going to be biased.”
In three words: I’m not apologizing. In another eight words, I’m sick of people tearing Black women down.
We’re too strong, weak, mean, angry, et al. I can’t go on because I get sicker with every adjective.
Black women catch hell from all sides and angles and then the ones who should be the most supportive are the biggest damned critics!
OTHER WOMEN! No, let me call it like it is — OTHER BLACK WOMEN!
It was frustrating to hear and read comments as folks far and wide speculated about why Mayor Lance Bottoms would not seek another term. There was talk about President Biden, a large drugstore chain job, pursuit of another office, etc. Atlanta’s rising crime rate, jail issues, investigations of previous administrations, and more were fodder for those needing something to say. There was also talk of her being “tired, angry,” and yes, “salty.”
In her announcement video, the Mayor talked about challenges and triumphs. She definitely had to face some situations that no one could have prepared her for because there’s no one else alive who has encountered a pandemic of the magnitude of COVID-19 and it is so disingenuous to hear people try to reason that COVID -19 is not having an impact on everything.
It’s been challenging for leadership and I know folks have to have something to do, so they speculate. It makes them feel good inside.
But haven’t you learned anything from the death of actor, humanitarian Chadwick Boseman.
We don’t know Mayor Lance Bottom’s journey. What we do know is that she has some serious receipts and if you do the homework her legacy is intact because she has served
in numerous capacities throughout her lifetime and prayerfully she has many more decades to go.
Heck, if she wants to put her law degree to work to serve, joining the likes of Atty. Ben Crump; or if she wants to put that J-School degree to work, doors are open even right here at Texas Metro News; or if she wants to stay home with the children; teach at FAMU’s Law School or she can go back to the bench as a judge; assume a leadership post with Delta Sigma Theta; or, become a college, preferably HBCU, president; it’s her life, her journey.
Get yourself some business, because when your time is all said and done, will it have been spent talking about what others have done or will you have done something worth celebrating or sharing in history books?
I’m not saying don’t criticize. What I am saying is “know what you are talking about.” Bring receipts or shut up.
If you want help living a life without regrets: you can begin by pledging to stop being so damned judgmental!
Mayor Lance Bottoms is living her life. Live yours.
Cheryl Smith is publisher of Dallas-based Messenger News Group, which includes Texas Metro News, Garland Journal and Messenger.
