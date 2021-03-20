Since 1987, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has celebrated Women’s History Month to recognize the role women entrepreneurs play in building and strengthening our local and national economies. Women have transformed the face of entrepreneurship across America in both urban and rural communities. This is especially true while our nation confronts the challenges of the COVID 19 pandemic.
Women entrepreneurs continue to play a greater role in creating new jobs and economic activity across the country. According to the National Association of Women Business Owners, nearly 12 million businesses are owned by women, generating $1.7 trillion in sales, and employing over 9 million people. Together, these businesses represent one of the fastest growing sectors of our economy.
As the first woman to hold the position of district director for SBA St. Louis, I’m especially proud of women business owners in eastern Missouri. The entrepreneurial spirit of women like Gloria Carter-Hicks and salon owner Tameka Stigers is the fuel that fires my heart to continue serving the SBA. Both women are examples of how being faithful in something small can lead to the blessing of something larger. Gloria grew up in an entrepreneurial family, having helped her father run his grocery store in Alton. After college graduation and experience in corporate positions, Gloria began attending free start-up courses offered by SBA resource partner SCORE. In 1999, she launched her consulting business, Hicks-Carter-Hicks, LLC. As the business grew, she took advantage of every class and networking opportunity offered by the SBA, including the 8(a) Business Development program and the Emerging Leaders executive level training for entrepreneurs in underserved markets.
Locs of Glory, a St. Louis-based beauty salon, is an example of a business that started in a home and with the help of an SBA 7(a) loan is now located in a 3000-square-foot salon and spa. Owner Tameka Stigers maximized use of services offered through the SBA and its resource partners. She is a Women’s Business Center Wall of Fame Inductee, and like Gloria, a graduate of the SBA’s Emerging Leaders Program. In 2020 she was invited to the White House to meet with the President and share her experience as a minority business owner. Her business gained national media attention through a feature in Black Enterprise Magazine. Tameka is a past recipient of the SBA St. Louis Minority Owned Small Business of the Year award.
I’m often asked why I still work after more than 50 years with the SBA. The answer is so easy. My heart is still filled with desire to help and inspire women entrepreneurs to never give up on their dreams. And as Gloria Carter-Hicks and Tameka Stigers so powerfully illustrate, the SBA provides a wide array of tools that help power those dreams.
The SBA continues to support initiatives that benefit the women’s business community and we’re working to remove barriers to accessing capital, government contracts, and disaster recovery assistance. This is especially true in minority communities where the agency has called on its lending partners to redouble efforts to assist eligible borrowers. SBA is working to ensure economic aid programs are accessible to all eligible entities, including those hit hardest, while protecting program integrity and ensuring that aid is released as quickly as possible.
Another way the SBA assists women entrepreneurs is through its nationwide network of more than 100 Women’s Business Centers that assist women in starting and growing small businesses. These centers provide a full range of services for women entrepreneurs at all stages of business planning, implementation, and growth. We are fortunate to have an exceptional Women’s Business Center in St. Louis, now operated by our strategic alliance partner, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.
The SBA exists to support all entrepreneurs, especially as they recover from today’s challenges. But as we celebrate Women’s History Month, we’re shining a spotlight on women entrepreneurs as they continue to survive the current economy and create stories for tomorrow’s history books. For more information on SBA’s programs and services please visit www.sba.gov, follow us on Twitter @SBA_StLouis, and subscribe to our e-newsletter at www.sba.gov/updates.
Maureen Brinkley is the District Director for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s St. Louis office. She oversees SBA programs and services provided to the 54 counties that comprise eastern Missouri.
