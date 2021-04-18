The Organization for Black Struggle worked the polls in the 22nd Ward on Election Day. An elderly voter approached the polling place entrance, taking slow and cautious steps with her walker. She was greeted by an enthusiastic OBS member who understood the obvious hardship it was for the senior citizen to get out and vote. When we thanked her for coming out, the senior responded matter-of-factly, “I had to vote for that gal.“ That gal she referred to is Tishaura Jones. Jones made history when she became the first Black woman mayor of St. Louis.
Some seem not to understand why the margin between the two candidates was not wider. Cara Spencer’s strong showing, boiled down to the overwhelming voter support she received from the huge margins she gained from high voter turnout in deep Southside wards who have been obstructionists to progress in this city for too long.
Deep Southside voters behave as modern day segregationists, whether intentional or not. Their behavior is similar to other whites who have long opposed human and civil rights for Black folks. These white voters are manipulated by white elected officials, institutions and other racist groups who work to uphold white supremacy at all costs—even if it means killing the potential for a more prosperous future for the city.
In accord with the infamous words of former presidential candidate and governor of Alabama, white supremacist George Wallace, “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever,” this white solidarity has sought to undermine full Black citizenship and participation, by any means necessary. They are just as determined to advance their racist beliefs, as the little ole lady who showed up at the polls to vote for “that gal.”
The outcome of this general election represents a turning point for the city. Enough voters chose a road less traveled. This vote is a break from a backward, racist status quo that has been choking the life out of a city, that despite all of its racial, political and social problems, has real potential. Looking to a brighter future, mayor-elect Jones says, "we want to thrive".
This election has been years in the making. In many ways, the mayor-elect herself, has been years in the making for assuming this role. Tishaura Jones’ evolution and maturation have occurred in the context of a political environment that has become more politically conscious, more engaged and more demanding for transformative change.
Over the years, Tishaura was an intentional participant in a growing multi-racial, intergenerational, pro-democratic movement. That movement has sought to bring together community, environmental justice, pro-choice, faith and labor sectors to advance a progressive, inclusive pro-democracy agenda. That movement and the candidacy of Tishaura Jones have come together organically. It is a powerful movement that will continue to grow, as they implement The People’s agenda.
Implementing that agenda means changing the influence of those who have been misrepresenting and disregarding us. Flipping the board was a necessary action to rid the St. Louis Board of Aldermen of weeds--regardless of race or gender-- so that the garden of equity, inclusion and transparency can bloom.
Tishaura Jones has inherited a hot mess as the new mayor. There are literally fires left by the former administration that she will have the responsibility to put out. Her first 100 Days will be a daunting challenge to her commitment and political and administrative skills. There are sharks already circling Room 200 poised to attack Jones on a personal and political level to block her agenda.
It will be a challenge for Jones’ supporters to show needed patience and forebearance. We must be prepared to protect the incoming mayor, to enable her to carry out our agenda. We must continue to work hard to strengthen our movement to be certain it transcends the popularity of a single individual and organize to achieve a new vision for the City of St. Louis.
Change is possible, but only, if we make it happen. Many St. Louisans are already breathing a sigh of relief and feeling good about what’s in the future for them and their families. It’s a new day that we have made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.