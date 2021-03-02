The Conflict Resolution Center - St. Louis (CRCSTL) is reopening applications for residents of St. Louis City in need of rental assistance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The focus of the mediation is to facilitate the conversation between landlords and tenants and assist with creating an agreement in order to help prevent evictions and homelessness. “What we provide goes beyond just rental assistance because we bring folks together, and that lasts even after we write the check,” said Wolf Smith, Executive Director of CRCSTL.
Through the Eviction Prevention Assistance Fund (EPAF), CRCSTL provides direct assistance to parties currently pursuing or experiencing an eviction. “We know it takes courage to ask for help, and we work hard to respect that,” said Smith. “We are always asking ourselves 'How can we make getting help easier for the people we serve?' and people feel it.”
To be eligible to apply for EPAF, applicants must:
- Be a resident in the City of St. Louis, Be behind in rent, regardless of whether the landlord has filed a petition for eviction.
- Be seeking an award for rental assistance that was incurred after March 1, 2020.
- Have a safe and sanitary property, or have the landlord agree to make such necessary repairs.
- Have not made a previous request on behalf of the tenant for EPAF.
To complete an intake form for rental assistance, please visit https://www.stlresolutioncenter.org/intake.
For more information about EPAF, housing mediations, or other resources, please visit www.stlresolutioncenter.org.
