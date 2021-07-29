Betty Thompson Home Going
Photo by Wiley Price / The St. Louis American

Paris Sqiuires 9, granddaughter to former state Rep. Betty Thompson of University City holds on to an American flag after services held at Sumner High School where she once attended in the Ville neighborhood Sat. July 24, 2021.   

