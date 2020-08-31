Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis (BGCSTL) serves nine school districts with a range of different reopening plans for the first school quarter (ending around mid-October) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the organization is still in conversations to finalize a few details, as of August 31 operations have resumed at several locations and other future plans have been announced.
Traditional after-school programs will be operated at the following BGCSTL locations (first come, first served):
- Herbert Hoover Club (in person, starting 8/31), 2:30-7 pm Mon-Fri (meals will be provided)
- Adams Park Club (in person, starting 8/31), 2:30-7 pm Mon-Fri (meals will be provided)
- O’Fallon Park Club (in person, starting 8/31), 2:30-8 pm Mon-Fri (meals will be provided)
- Teen Center of Excellence (in person, starting 9/8), 3-7pm Mon-Fri (meals will be provided)
- Hazelwood East High School (virtual, starting 9/8), 2-6 pm Mon-Fri (scholarships available)
- Riverview Gardens Club (RVGC) at Highland Elementary School (virtual, starting 9/8), 3-7pm Mon-Fri
- Hazelwood Elementary School Club (HESC at Larimore Elementary School) (virtual, starting 9/8), 3-7 pm Mon-Fri
- Southeast Middle School Club (SEMSC) (virtual, starting 9/8), 3-7 pm Mon-Fri.
- The following locations will provide school day, in-person support:
- Be Great: Graduate serving Roosevelt High students (at Carnahan High School of the Future) starting 8/31, 8 am – 3:10 pm, Mon-Fri
- Teen Center of Excellence (starting 9/8), 7:15am-3:50pm, Mon-Fri
- Be Great: Graduate (at Normandy High School), starting 9/8, Mon-Fri, Times TBD.
If you are a new member, registration for one year is $25. If you registered for summer, no fee is charged. To register your child for these programs, visit https://www.bgcstl.org/join-the-club/. For more information, call (314) 335-8000.
