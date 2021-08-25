Check this out
Photo by Wiley Price | The St. Louis American

Isaiah Pulido moves his queen during the Black Squares Chess Camp at the Lincoln University Cooperative Extension in St. Louis. The student competition was on the last day of the two-week camp and Pulido was crowned champion. The camp was created by Bronx, New York chess sensation Justus Williams, who became the youngest African American Chess Master in history at the age of 12.  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.