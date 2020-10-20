SIUE East St. Louis Center Executive Director Tim Staples observes as a Helen Davis, Head Start staff member, serves lunch to preschoolers. Head Start/Early Head Start is gradually re-opening its centers for in-person services. Staples visited the Helen Davis Head Start/Early Head Start Center in East St. Louis on October 9. The SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start Program serves more than 860 families and children birth through age five, including children with special needs, throughout St. Clair County. The program also provides services to expectant mothers. The program is housed in 12 early childhood centers.
