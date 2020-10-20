In the midst of an ever-changing world with challenging circumstances that occur, Grace Bible Church in St. Louis has begun a new and exciting chapter.
Please join Grace Bible Church in welcoming its new pastor, Ulysses Ross III, as senior pastor during an Installation Service from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, October 25 at the church, 1912 Central Parkway in Florissant.
Ross, an ordained and seasoned minister, has served God for more than 25 years in the teaching of the Gospel. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in business administration from Lincoln University in Jefferson City; a master’s degree in theology from Regent University, based in Virginia Beach, Virginia; and a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University in St. Louis.
Next to Ross’ passion and commitment to the Lord, is his family. He and his wife, Clarissa, have five children and live in O’Fallon, Missouri.
Ross succeeds the founder and first Senior Pastor of Grace Bible Church Roderick Walker. Walker and his wife, Melanie, started the church in 1988. The couple has four children. Walker departed this life on February 2, 2019.
Grace Bible Church’s vision is “Loving God, Loving People, Making Disciples.”
To attend in person, a mask is required and social distancing guidelines will be observed. For more information about Grace Bible Church’s Installation Service or the church, visit
facebook.com/GBCFamily.org/ or call 314-838-9200.
Arts & Faith St. Louis presents interfaith concert.
Sunday, October 25 will mark the tenth year that Arts & Faith St. Louis presents an interfaith concert to build a harmonious St. Louis.
This year’s concert, “Songs of Compassion,” will be live-streamed at 4 p.m. Sunday, October 25 on HEC-TV from The Sheldon Concert Hall without an audience to assure the safety of our artists and audience.
The program will feature powerful music sung by soloists from diverse faith communities—including Christian, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh, The Sheldon’s City of Music All-Star Chorus, renowned soprano Christine Brewer and the dynamic jazz vocalist Anita Jackson.
Tribute will be paid to the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who are doing their works of compassion during the pandemic, through a new song by Paul Reuter entitled “Thank You” sung by Christine Brewer.
Access to the live-steamed concert on HEC-TV will be on cable in St. Louis city and county on Charter/Spectrum channel 989 or channel 108.26, or 118.26 for those with digital TVs, and on AT&T U-Verse. It can be also viewed live on HEC-TV’s website www.hecmedia.org and on Facebook.
Visit www.artsfaithstl.org for more about the concert and other programs, or contact Barbara Murray at bmurray@thesheldon.org or 314-553-9900.
