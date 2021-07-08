The Greater Ville Neighborhood is hosting a Keep It Clean (KIC) Community Clean-Up on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 9AM to 1PM. They need residents, friends and neighbors to come out and clean the yards, alleyways, sidewalks and vacant lots in the Greater Ville neighborhood.
Meet at Farragut Elementary School at 4025 Sullivan Avenue at 9AM. Free T-shirts and food will be provided. Hope you can join in Keeping St. Louis Clean!! Please spread the word!
Neighbors working together to clean up, fix up, conserve, and improve their environment.
