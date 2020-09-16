Jefferson Bank protest supports USPS

Robin Robinson, secretary treasurer of the St. Louis Gateway Area Local of the American Postal Workers Union and Percy Green (left of Robinson), one of the original protesters at the historic 1963 protest of Jefferson Bank for their refusal to hire African Americans for office jobs, protest the Trump administrations sabotage of United States Postal Service, in front of Jefferson Bank on Market Street, August 28, 2020.

 Photo courtesy of Jamala Rogers

Robin Robinson, secretary treasurer of the St. Louis Gateway Area Local of the American Postal Workers Union, delivered a strong appeal at the 57th annual Jefferson Bank Commemorative protest on August 28. Robinson urged participants to oppose the Trump administration's sabotage of the U.S. Postal Service. Percy Green (left of Robinson) was one of the original protesters at the 1963 protest of Jefferson Bank for their refusal to hire African Americans for office jobs. This year's theme was "Honoring Frontline Workers."

